Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.89

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 15664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brady by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

