Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

