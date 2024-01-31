Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
BNTGF remained flat at $90.00 during trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.
Brenntag Company Profile
