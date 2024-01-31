Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGF remained flat at $90.00 during trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

