BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)'s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 544,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,462,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

