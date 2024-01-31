Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EAT opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

