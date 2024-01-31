Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $15.40

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

ADTRAN stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

