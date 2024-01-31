Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.