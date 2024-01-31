Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $38.46

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

