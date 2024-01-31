Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.23

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 7,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50. Also, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $607,048 and have sold 153,094 shares valued at $1,901,789. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PEY opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

