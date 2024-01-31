Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.23

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development
Insiders Place Their Bets
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEY opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Stock Average Calculator
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.