Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $137.22

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

