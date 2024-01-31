Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 123

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.56).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

About Taylor Wimpey

LON:TW opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.40 ($1.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 906.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

