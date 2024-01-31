Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) PT at $12.35

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KLG opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Doug Vandevelde acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Vandevelde acquired 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

