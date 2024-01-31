Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $18.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $400.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.89. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

