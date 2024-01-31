Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $179.17.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

