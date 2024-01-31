Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.72

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 15986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Cadre Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $319,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,902,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,265,739.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

