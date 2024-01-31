Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $540.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camden National by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

