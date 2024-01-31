Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.