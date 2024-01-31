Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Shares of COF opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

