Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.