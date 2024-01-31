Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.