Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

