Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

CCL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

