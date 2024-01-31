CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

