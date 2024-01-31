Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:CLS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 967,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,382. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Celestica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

