Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

