Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,764. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

