Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.