CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.41

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 120009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

