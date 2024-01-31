Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. 1,386,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.