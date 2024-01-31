Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 17,801 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 530,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,139. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

