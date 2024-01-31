Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,803 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,641. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

