Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $164.49. 783,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,424. The firm has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.