Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.94 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 15,961,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,135,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

