Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 770,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,722. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

