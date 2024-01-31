Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $21.64 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 120.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.33 on Wednesday, hitting $393.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

