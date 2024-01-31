Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Visteon worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Visteon Stock Down 1.0 %

VC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 35,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,892. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.