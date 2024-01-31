Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 179,984 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1,201.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Matador Resources worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 230,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,165. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

