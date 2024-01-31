Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,846 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 167,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.