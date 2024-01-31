Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,465 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. 188,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,142. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

