Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,009 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AIR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 78,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

