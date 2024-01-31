Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.35% of UniFirst worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $173.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,598. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.