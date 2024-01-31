Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,433 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DY traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. 33,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

