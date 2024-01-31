Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of CTS worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CTS by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,080. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.