Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

