Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 2,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

