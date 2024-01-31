Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

CB traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $245.62. 458,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,897. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $247.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

