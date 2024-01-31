Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.91. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,410,096 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.