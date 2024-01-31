Citigroup Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $192.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $136.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

AMD stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

