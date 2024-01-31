Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Clarke Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.54 million, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Clarke

About Clarke

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.