Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.54 million, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.05.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter.
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
