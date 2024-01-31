Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.
About Clarkson
