Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

