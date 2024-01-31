Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.36)-($0.44) EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 4.8 %

CLFD opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Clearfield by 57.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.