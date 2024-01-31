Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.36)-($0.44) EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Clearfield Stock Down 4.8 %
CLFD opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $72.74.
Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
